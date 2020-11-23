Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Nov. 20-22, including the following:
Friday
4:08 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to 1 Nelson Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:20 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 15 Jericho Road, fire alarm.
8:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 88 Winchester St., fire alarm.
8:12 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 1 Turnpike Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:20 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to 950 Nelson Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:21 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 80 Concord St., fire alarm.
10:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 294 West St., service call.
10:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 334 Elm St., odor investigation.
10:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 42 Bruder St., fire alarm.
11:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Route 9, FedEx truck with blown radiator hose, no injuries or further damage.
11:43 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 124 Brattleboro Road, two-vehicle crash, one person transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No further information available.
12:26 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 22 Mattheson Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:02 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 347 N.H. Route 119 East, brush/smoke investigation.
6:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 333 Winchester St., LP gas.
6:13 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 76 Loop Road, service call.
6:49 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 10 Main St., odor investigation.
9:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 118 Main St., trash can fire.
Saturday
2:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 809 Court St., fire alarm.
6:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 206 Baker St., furnace problem identified after chimney was emitting black smoke.
10:20 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 24 Glebe Road, vehicle struck a deer, no medical transport.
1:30 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 293 South St., tree/wires/transformer call.
2:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 63 Key Road, service call.
5:26 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 926 Route 9, FedEx truck on fire, no injuries.
5:58 p.m. Keene Fire Department to 64 Washington St., flashing light on building falsely indicated oil overfill. System was reset and will be fixed by property owner.
6:27 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
9:35 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1 Hampshire Road, furniture item on fire outside.
Sunday
7:07 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 289 Wentworth Road, carbon monoxide call.
9:47 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 73 Westminster St., fire alarm.
1:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 817 Court St., fire alarm.
3:56 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 882 Alstead Center Road, brush/smoke investigation.