Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Nov. 19-21, including the following:
Friday
9:58 a.m., Surry Fire Department to Old Walpole Road, vehicle crash, two people transported to Cheshire Medical Center with minor injuries.
1:17 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Bennington Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
4:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 267 Water St., brush/smoke investigation.
Saturday
2:31 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Wellington Road, tire fire.
3:52 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 797 Chesham Road, fire alarm.
5:23 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 11 Prescott Road, service call.
9:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Ellis Court, service call.
9:27 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
11:28 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Monument Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:21 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 867 Route 12, fire alarm.
12:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
2:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Vernon St., service call.
3:42 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 40 Glebe Road, fire alarm.
4:11 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Grove Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
4:37 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 199 West St., brush/smoke investigation.
5:39 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 20 Forest Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:11 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 608 Francestown Road, fire alarm.
7:26 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Apple Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 124 Elm St., chimney fire call, electrical issue, contained to chimney.
10:08 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, report of a car coming to rest in a ditch, one person transported to receive treatment for a potential medical issue.
Sunday
1 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Jarmany Hill Road, hay bale on fire in the road, no injuries.
8:38 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
9:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 52 Queens Road, service call.
10:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Hastings Ave., odor investigation.
3:36 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 231 North Main St., brush/smokes investigation.
3:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 26 Elm St., carbon monoxide call.
4:25 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Granite Lake Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
10:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., fire alarm.