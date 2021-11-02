Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Nov. 1, including the following:
12:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Butler Court, appliance call.
12:24 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 11 Beech Road, brush/smoke investigation.
12:37 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Mountain Road, wilderness/tech rescue, hiker with minor injuries.
1:09 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 27 DPW Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
3:44 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Amalia Way, service call.
4:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Butler Court, gas investigation.
5:06 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 264 Welcome Hill Road, fire alarm.
5:14 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:55 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 45 Wildwood Road, fire alarm.