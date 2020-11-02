Besides responding to several minor motor vehicle incidents due to icy roads Friday, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, including the following:
Friday
2:13 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 11 Elm St., fire alarm.
7:31 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to Charlestown Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive medical treatment for an arm injury.
2:59 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 18 Fairwood Drive, fire alarm.
Saturday
1:21 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Butler Court, fire alarm.
2:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Skyview Circle, faulty detector.
10:47 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 149 Ashuelot Main St., permitted burn.
4:23 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 10 Knotwood Drive, carbon monoxide call.
6:22 p.m. Keene Fire Department to 132 Arch St., permitted burn.
6:58 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to 28 Musterfield Heights Road, illegal burn.
11:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 Sesame St., chimney fire, fire was contained, no injuries or structure damage.
Sunday
1:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 8 Newman St., problem with an oven, no fire found.
9:18 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 19 Wilton Road, service call.
10:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Edwards St., tree/wires/transformer call.
12:32 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 49 School St., gas call, leaking propane tank.
6:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 480 West St., a light fixture was on fire and quickly brought under control by the fire department, no injuries reported.
7:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 147 Main St., service call.