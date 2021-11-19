Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Nov. 18, including the following:
12:48 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center with minor injuries.
3:43 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 21 Henry St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 796 Court St., service call.
11:19 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 25 North Holt Hill Road, service call.
12:40 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 25 Plowshare Lane, fire alarm.
1:30 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 39 Longview Road, report of a leaking propane tank, under control within 45 minutes.
2:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Water St., fire alarm.
2:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Vernon St., service call.
3:58 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 860 Keene Road, report of a vehicle fire that turned out to be an issue with the brakes.
4:41 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to North Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
6:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 371 West St., service call.
6:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 541 Washington St., report of gas odor in the area.
6:31 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 157 Gerry Road, fire alarm.