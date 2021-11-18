Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Nov. 17, including the following:
7:35 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:12 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 14 Cattail Circle, fire alarm.
10 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 23 School St., fire alarm.
1:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 424 Old Walpole Road, fire alarm.
2:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
10:32 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 28 Mount Huggins Drive, odor investigation.
11:02 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Holbrook Avenue, vehicle crash, no medical transports.