In addition to numerous calls about downed trees and wires associated with the gusty weather, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Nov. 16, including the following:
10:48 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 30 Rolling Hills Drive, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 354 Winchester St., malfunctioning alarm in municipal fire system.
3:14 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 509 Wilton Road, one person transported to Monadnock Community Hospital with minor injuries after being trapped in car following vehicle crash.
3:21 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 162 Main St., fire alarm.
5:25 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 4 Birch St., odor investigation.
7:30 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 113 Old Swanzey Road, service call.
10:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Butler Court, fire alarm.
11:12 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 1 Bridge St., brush/smoke investigation.