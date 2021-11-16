Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Nov. 15, including the following:
8:42 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 26 South Main St., appliance call.
9:46 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 371 North Shore Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 210 West St., fire alarm.
1:53 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 585 Old Homestead Highway, service call.
5:01 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Fitzwilliam Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:55 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:32 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Turnpike Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.