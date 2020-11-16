In addition to numerous calls for downed trees, wires and transformers Sunday night, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Nov. 13-15, including the following:
Friday
7:35 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 210 West St., fire alarm.
10:29 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 560 Forristall Road, service call.
12:31 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to Heino Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 121 Key Road, service call.
3:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 58 Grove St., reported chimney fire that turned out to be an issue with a furnace.
4:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 444 West St., service call.
4:11 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:46 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 11 Stearns Court, service call.
7:16 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 37 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
Saturday
4:34 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
12:40 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 32 Old Bennington Road, fire alarm.
2:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Mechanic St., fire alarm.
4:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Drummer Road, hiker lost at Goose Pond, found uninjured by firefighters.
4:21 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 110 Valley Park Drive, carbon monoxide call.
4:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:45 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Main Street, unpermitted burn that was extinguished.
6:57 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road (Route 9), motor vehicle crashed into a moose, no medical transport, moose killed in the crash.
6:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 59 Hastings Ave., fire alarm.
8:22 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Wentworth Road, brush/smoke investigation.
Sunday
9:20 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 55 Water St., fire alarm.
10:04 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 16 Scott Circle, fire contained to a chimney.
11:10 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
11:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 809 Court St., fire alarm.
1:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 809 Court St., fire alarm.
2:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Monadnock St., fire alarm.
9:16 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 17 Charlonne St., service call.
11:35 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 24 Macri Lane, fire alarm.