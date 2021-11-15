Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Nov. 12-14, including the following:

Friday

2:18 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 81 Old Hancock Road, odor investigation.

6:28 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 8 Whittemore Farm Road, fire alarm.

7:02 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to Pierce Hill Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport for minor injuries.

8:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Swanzey Factory Road, brush/smoke investigation.

8:54 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 32 Oliver Hill Road, service call.

10:10 a.m., Roxbury Fire Department to Middletown Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

11:07 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Carley Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

1:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 50 Eastview Road, service call.

2:13 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to South Drive, tree/wires/transformer call.

2:13 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Cobble Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

3:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 222 West St., fire alarm.

3:55 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to Old Stoddard Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

4 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 80 East Mountain Road, fire alarm.

4:48 p.m., Roxbury Fire Department to Middletown Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

6:14 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Northfield Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport for minor injuries.

Saturday

12:42 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Hampshire Road, outside fire.

5:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Roxbury Street, unknown fire, determined to be a permitted burn but with illegal materials.

10:47 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to North Bennington Road, brush/smoke investigation.

10:56 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Terrian Way, fire alarm.

3:58 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

5:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Concord Road, gas call.

5:31 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road (Route 10), tree/wires/transformer call.

6:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Griffin St., fire alarm.

6:56 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Fish Hatchery Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

7:24 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 12 Forest Ave., garage fire, contained to garage, no injuries.

9 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Page Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

10:41 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 19 Village Road, chimney fire, contained to chimney, no injuries.

Sunday

1:04 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 5 Apple Blossom Lane, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

5:09 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 40 Glebe Road, fire alarm.

9:27 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 13 Depot St., fire alarm.

1:57 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 138 Turnpike Road, assisting another agency.

6:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Main St., gas call.

6:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 150 George St., odor investigation.

10:07 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 920 West Swanzey Road, assisting another agency.

10:25 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 10 Depot St., fire alarm.

 

