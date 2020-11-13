Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Nov. 12, including the following:

7:26 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 270 Thomas Road, carbon monoxide call.

11:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, service call.

12:13 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Jaffrey Road, fire alarm.

6:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 6 Green St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.

6:36 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Old Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

11:15 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 2 Webb Road, carbon monoxide call.

Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson