Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Nov. 12, including the following:
7:26 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 270 Thomas Road, carbon monoxide call.
11:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, service call.
12:13 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Jaffrey Road, fire alarm.
6:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 6 Green St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:36 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Old Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:15 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 2 Webb Road, carbon monoxide call.