Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Nov. 11, including the following:
6:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 510 Washington St., reported structure fire, unfounded.
7:50 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
12:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Main St., fire alarm.
4 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Branch Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:15 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 60 Hancock Road, fire alarm.
4:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Mechanic St., fire alarm.
4:24 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 140 Monadnock Highway, fire alarm.
4:26 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Morgan Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:49 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 15 Mechanic St., outside/dumpster fire, no injuries or damage reported.
6:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 76 Beaver St., fire alarm.
7:56 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 110 Athol Road, mutual aid call.