Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Nov. 10, including the following:
12:10 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 17 Avery Lane, electrical problem with hospital bed. No injuries reported.
2:01 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to N.H. Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:15 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
8:48 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 230 Taylor Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:21 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Washington St., fire alarm.
10:59 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 158 Reservoir Road, mutual aid call.
11:10 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 166 Hubbard Hill Road, service call.
12:38 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 5 Old Street Road, furnace problem.
3:39 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 94 South Winchester St., service call.
5:06 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
5:22 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 14 Bramley Way, carbon monoxide call.
11:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 18 Blake St., odor investigation.