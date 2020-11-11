Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Nov. 10, including the following:
12:23 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
12:23 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 114 Gateway Drive, fire alarm.
8:08 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 351 N.H. Route 10, reported structure fire that turned out to be a furnace issue.
9 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 44 Central Square, fire alarm.
11:03 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 82 Mechanic St., service call.
11:31 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 39 School St., mutual aid.
12:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 90 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
1:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 432 N.H. Route 12, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:20 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 885 Forest Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 74 Pinehurst Ave., brush/smoke investigation.
4:32 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 546 Forest Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.