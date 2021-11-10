Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Nov. 9, including the following:
8:17 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Hancock Road, vehicle crashed into a moose. One person transported to Monadnock Community Hospital.
8:23 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
10:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Maple Avenue, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
11:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
11:55 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to NH Route 123A, assist other agency.
1:45 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 8 Henry St., assist other agency.
9:08 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 28 Patey Circle, fire alarm.
11:52 p.m., Richmond Fire department to 223 Deland Road, mutual aid.