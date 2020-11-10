Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Nov. 9, including the following:
2:57 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 18 The Square, fire alarm.
8:40 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 2 Pineridge Road, fire alarm.
9:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 368 Water St., carbon monoxide call.
9:57 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 10 Snow Ave., motorcycle fire in basement, no further information available.
10:26 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 39 Flat Roof Mill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:45 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 18 Fairwood Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
10:58 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 1 Chesterfield Road, fire alarm.
11:13 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Butler Court, fire alarm.
12:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Washington St., tree/wires/transformer call.
1:10 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 62 Bennett Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:19 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 217 Main St., minor hydraulic fuel spill from pickup truck.
4:20 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 1 Grove St., brush/smoke investigation.
5:07 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 216 Maple St., mutual aid call.
10:16 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 51 Kapper Drive, service call.