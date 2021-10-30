Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Oct. 29-31, including the following:
Friday
12:20 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 1 Brattleboro Road, assist other agency.
1:43 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, odor investigation.
5:58 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to North Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:57 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
9:28 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 73 Westminster St., fire alarm.
9:36 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
10:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 0 Winter St., service call.
12:26 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 16 Prescott Road, fire alarm.
1:51 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Main St., assist other agency.
2:32 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 36 Summer St., small structure fire knocked down quickly, no injuries reported.
5:27 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, odor investigation.
6:40 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 278 Poocham Road, reported chimney fire, nothing showing on fire crews' arrival.
Saturday
2:27 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to N.H. Route 119, outside fire, tire fire.
6:13 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 189 West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
10:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Brook St., appliance fire, furnace issue, no injuries or major damage.
10:53 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 591 Monadnock Highway, fire alarm.
11:14 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 30 Monadnock St., illegal burn.
12:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Wyman Way, service call.
12:37 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 457 Middle Winchendon Road, fire alarm.
2:06 p.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 480 Branch Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:21 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, water rescue, kayak seen floating under Route 9 bridge, determined by fire department to have been abandoned or to have drifted out into the water by mistake.
3:47 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Mr Arthur Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
4:13 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Old Ashburnham Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
6:03 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 51 Main St., brush/smoke investigation.
6:20 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to U.S. Route 202, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive treatment for a pre-existing medical issue, no crash-related injuries.
6:35 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to U.S. Route 202, service call.
7:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Stearns Road, fire alarm.
8:22 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 42 Eden Trail, fire alarm.
Sunday
12:13 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Winchester St., fire alarm.
4:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Green St., furnace issue.
4:23 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 13 Depot St., fire alarm.
6:34 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 550 Route 78, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:27 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to 830 Nelson Road, fire alarm.
9:36 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 47 Westview Drive, service call.
11:18 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to N.H. Route 10, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 465 West St., gas call.
12:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 543 Washington St., vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Wyman Way, service call.
1:07 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
1:08 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 24 Prospect St., carbon monoxide call.
1:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 12 Pinehurst Ave., fire alarm.
2:29 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 29 Main St., report of a loud boom sound, nothing found.
3:49 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 14 Sunset Drive, fire alarm.
7:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 61 Howard St., service call.
7:45 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 12 Blanchard Brook Circle, fire alarm.