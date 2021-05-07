Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, May 6, including the following:
12:52 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 76 Main St., electrical hazard.
9:42 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 348 Matthews Road, fire alarm.
11:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 815 Court St., fire alarm.
12:39 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 28 East Hill Road, electrical issue.
1:12 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 120 Burt Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:09 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 9 Prospect St., service call.
6:34 p.m., Francestown Fire Department to 4 Mountainside Lane, fireplace issue.
6:52 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Whitcomb Road, vehicle crash, two people transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
10:07 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1044 N.H. Route 119, minor fuel spill.
11:26 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1 Hampshire Road, tire fire.