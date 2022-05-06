Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, May 4, including:

9:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 176 Main St., service call.

1:45 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 69 Lake Shore Drive, fire alarm.

2:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Railroad Square, service call.

3:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 460 West St., fire alarm.

4:02 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Verney Drive., fire alarm.

6:18 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 230 East Monomonac Road, brush/smoke investigation.

7:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 73 Woodburn St., brush/smoke investigation.

11:32 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department, appliance fire. Problem with the furnace.

 