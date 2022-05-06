Fire Mutual Aid log, May 6, 2022 May 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, May 4, including:9:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 176 Main St., service call.1:45 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 69 Lake Shore Drive, fire alarm. 2:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Railroad Square, service call.3:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 460 West St., fire alarm. 4:02 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Verney Drive., fire alarm.6:18 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 230 East Monomonac Road, brush/smoke investigation.7:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 73 Woodburn St., brush/smoke investigation.11:32 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department, appliance fire. Problem with the furnace. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice searching for vehicle reported stolen in KeeneFireworks Restaurant in downtown Keene plans to reopen this summerKeene State campus dealing with bugs reported in foodMan suffers life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield motorcycle crashMoo-ving out: Stonewall Farm pauses dairy production, shifts focus to other education effortsNew owners usher in new era for The Dugout Collection in KeenePolice say suspect driving pickup fled after ramming cruiser in ChesterfieldSentinel Player of the Week nominees, April 23-29Coping with COVID-19: Pandemic's death toll leaves Monadnock Region families reelingZoning board approves variance to convert Keene Casino building into apartments Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.