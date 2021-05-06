Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, May 5, including the following:
6:56 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:05 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 325 Beaver Brook Drive, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:49 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 4 School House Road, carbon monoxide call.
1:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 712 Court St., service call.
7:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 12 Birch St., fire alarm.