Fire Mutual Aid log, May 5, 2022 May 5, 2022

Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, May 4, including:

8:32 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Greenfield Road, service call.

1:22 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Stow Drive, tree/wires/transformer call.

3:16 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 259 East Road, odor investigation.

4:30 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to South Woods Road, tree/wires/transformer.

5:07 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 4 Mossey Lane, fire alarm.