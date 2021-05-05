Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, May 4, including the following:
7:13 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 189 West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:43 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 13 Stearns Court, carbon monoxide call.
2:01 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 14 School St., fire alarm.
6:36 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 1 Bobalink Circle, brush/smoke investigation.
7:36 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 137 Pheasant Road, fire alarm.