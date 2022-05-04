Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, May 3, including:

5:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

7:48 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 30 Brown St., mutual aid.

8:11 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 179 N.H. Route 12 North, fire alarm.

8:52 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to N.H. Route 12 North, vehicle crash. Reported medical transport, but not clear how many patients. No additional information immediately available.

8:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Ralston St., vehicle crash. Subject hit by a vehicle, one person taken to the hospital. No additional information available.

9:38 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Main St., water rescue for an empty boat floating in the river.

11:10 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 55 Main St., fire alarm.

2:11 p.m. North Walpole Fire Department to Kiniry Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

6:07 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Dort Road, tree/wires/transformer.

6:13 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Gunn Mountain Road, service call.