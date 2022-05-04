Fire Mutual Aid log, May 4, 2022 May 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, May 3, including:5:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No medical transports.7:48 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 30 Brown St., mutual aid. 8:11 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 179 N.H. Route 12 North, fire alarm.8:52 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to N.H. Route 12 North, vehicle crash. Reported medical transport, but not clear how many patients. No additional information immediately available.8:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Ralston St., vehicle crash. Subject hit by a vehicle, one person taken to the hospital. No additional information available. 9:38 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Main St., water rescue for an empty boat floating in the river.11:10 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 55 Main St., fire alarm.2:11 p.m. North Walpole Fire Department to Kiniry Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.6:07 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Dort Road, tree/wires/transformer.6:13 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Gunn Mountain Road, service call. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMoo-ving out: Stonewall Farm pauses dairy production, shifts focus to other education effortsFireworks Restaurant in downtown Keene plans to reopen this summerKeene State campus dealing with bugs reported in foodMan suffers life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield motorcycle crashSecond-alarm fire causes minor damage to Jaffrey businessNathan A. HeadMore charges filed against Ian Freeman, Aria DiMezzo in bitcoin caseSentinel Player of the Week nominees, April 23-29Sentinel Player of the Week nominees, April 16-22Police say suspect driving pickup fled after ramming cruiser in Chesterfield Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.