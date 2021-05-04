Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, May 3, including the following:
2:44 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 8 Newman St., service call.
9 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 118 Old Street Road, service call.
12:18 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Hancock Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport, minor injuries.
12:50 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
4:20 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 15 Union St., brush/smoke investigation.
6:28 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 31 Colonial Square, fire alarm.
7:01 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 279 Bowlder Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 10, brush/smoke investigation.
10:42 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 103 Wentworth Road, fire alarm.