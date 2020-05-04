Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 1-3:
Friday
1:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 809 Court St., fire alarm.
11:25 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, fire alarm.
1:15 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 3 Fitzwilliam Road, chimney fire.
3:49 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 304 Tower Hill Road, fire alarm.
Saturday
8:04 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:53 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 29 Nancys Way, fire alarm.
10:15 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 406 Back Ashuelot Road, vehicle fire.
11:19 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 17 Forcier Way, carbon monoxide call.
12:14 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Landing Road, water rescue, four people went into Nubanusit Lake after their canoe capsized and were pulled from the water and returned to shore before the fire department arrived, according to the fire department. No medical transport.
12:32 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, water rescue, no medical transport, no further information available.
7:29 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 78 Pine Eden Road, carbon monoxide call.
8:26 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 489 Warwick Road, outside fire.
10:05 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 1 Gateway Drive, outside fire.
Sunday
5:21 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 108 Westmoreland Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:44 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 17 Old Marlow Road, target shooting, no injuries.
2 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 2460 Route 123 North, propane tank leak.
2:48 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Concord Street, vehicle crash, no transport.
5:29 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 82 Centerview Drive, fire alarm.
5:35 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to U.S. Route 202, vehicle crash, no transport.
6:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Harmony Lane, electrical hazard.
6:50 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 105 Depot Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
7:30 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 84 Forest Road, fuel spill.
8:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 794 Court St., brush/smoke investigation.
9:32 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 569 Main St., fire alarm.