Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Monday, May 27 to May 30, including:
Friday
2:04 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Brush Brook Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:10 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 358 Matthews Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:37 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Concord Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Key Road, motorcycle crash, one medical transport, non life-threatening injuries.
1:56 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 90 Fitzwilliam Road, tractor fire. Further details were not available.
2:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Arch St., fire alarm.
2:29 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 119 Matthews Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:03 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
3:30 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 752 Route 202, service call.
4:48 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
5:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash, one medical transport, minor injuries.
5:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.
6:06 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 54 North Shore Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:51 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 11 Prescott Road, service call.
10:19 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 91 Main St., assist other agency.
Saturday
1:48 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 71 Stow Drive, fire alarm.
5:18 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 21 Route 12 South, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 59 Hastings Avenue, fire alarm.
11:28 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 85 Route 9, fire alarm.
12:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 158 Island St., vehicle fire, no injuries reported.
3:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 132 Eastern Avenue, service call.
3:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
5:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 401 Winchester St., fire alarm.
5:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
5:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 120 Key Road, municipal fire system.
5:59 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 2 East Mountain Road, fire alarm.
6:05 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 109 Prospect St., gas investigation.
7:49 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 155 Flat Roof Mill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:30 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Georges Field, reported vehicle crash, vehicle leaking fluid, no medical transport.
Sunday
12:44 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 77 Pako Avenue, gas investigation.
8:01 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 55 Main St., fire alarm.
9:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Reservoir Street, service call.
12:32 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 50 Peterborough St., other call.
2:41 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12A, vehicle crash, one medical transport, minor injuries.
6:49 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Fitzwilliam Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., odor investigation.
10:18 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 20 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
10:40 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
Monday
3:25 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Hadley Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:51 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
8:51 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:53 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 18 Georges Field, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:10 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 66 Brown Avenue, service call.
3:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Gilbo Avenue, mulch fire. No injuries.
6:03 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Route 9, three vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information immediately available.
6:54 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 17 Mrytle St., fire alarm.
7:47 p.m., Vernon Fire Department to 723 Pond Road, fire alarm.
11:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 380 Marlboro Road, fire alarm.