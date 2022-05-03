Fire Mutual Aid log, May 3, 2022 May 3, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, May 2, including:8:06 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to Hemlock Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.12:09 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Fitzwilliam Road, vehicle fire, no injuries reported. 2:02 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 2 North Winchester St., gas investigation.2:05 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 300 Rivermead Road, fire alarm. 4:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Summer St., fire alarm.5:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 441 West St., fire alarm.7:13 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Ellis Road, brush/smoke investigation.7:35 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 66 Cheney Ave., brush/smoke investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMoo-ving out: Stonewall Farm pauses dairy production, shifts focus to other education effortsDomino's to reopen in new building on Island Street in KeeneFireworks Restaurant in downtown Keene plans to reopen this summerAmid memories and ash, historic fire-ravaged building in downtown Keene demolishedMore charges filed against Ian Freeman, Aria DiMezzo in bitcoin caseMan suffers life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield motorcycle crashKeene State campus dealing with bugs reported in foodSecond-alarm fire causes minor damage to Jaffrey businessNathan A. HeadSentinel Player of the Week nominees, April 16-22 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.