Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, May 2, including:

8:06 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to Hemlock Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

12:09 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Fitzwilliam Road, vehicle fire, no injuries reported.

2:02 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 2 North Winchester St., gas investigation.

2:05 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 300 Rivermead Road, fire alarm.

4:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Summer St., fire alarm.

5:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 441 West St., fire alarm.

7:13 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Ellis Road, brush/smoke investigation.

7:35 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 66 Cheney Ave., brush/smoke investigation.

 