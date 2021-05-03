Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, April 30-May 2, including the following:
Friday
1:28 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 47 Laurel St., fire alarm.
3:52 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 976 Main St., fire alarm.
5:30 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
5:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 712 Court St., assist another agency.
1:03 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 203 Main St., fire alarm.
1:06 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 3 Victory Lane, reported appliance fire that turned out to be an issue with a water heater.
2:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 123 Meadow Road, fire alarm.
3:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 4 Vernon St., assist another agency.
4 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, report of a possible kayak in distress, unfounded.
5:17 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Picard Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:47 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Mill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:07 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 44 Cart Lane, reported appliance fire that turned out to be an issue with a furnace.
Saturday
11:28 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 457 Mountain Road, gas call.
12:17 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 4 Spruce Circle, service call.
12:57 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Brickyard Road, illegal burn.
1:38 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:27 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Old Turnpike Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:41 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Maple Avenue, permitted burn.
8:10 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 24 Route 9A, fire alarm.
9:38 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Webb Road, illegal burn.
Sunday
9:24 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 3 Main St., vehicle mishap vs. building, no injuries.
10:40 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to N.H. Route 119, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:49 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 30 Main St., fire alarm.
12:08 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Fitzwilliam Road, brush/smoke investigation.
2:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 26 Wheelock St., carbon monoxide call.
4:18 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
4:54 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 224 N.H. Route 119 E, brush/smoke investigation.
4:58 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 74 Monadnock Highway, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive treatment for minor injuries.
8:21 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 72 Middle Hancock Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:28 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 83 Westminster St., odor investigation.