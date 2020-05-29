Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for the following local medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, May 28, including:

6:53 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Depot Street, service call.

9:03 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.

9:52 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Broad Brook Road, ATV crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.

10:59 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Hillcrest Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

1:04 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1116 Route 119, minor fuel spill.

1:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.

4:06 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 45 Terrian Way, fire alarm.

7:00 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 841 Manning Hill Road, odor investigation.

7:15 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 311 Flat Roof Mill Road, service call.