Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for the following local medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, May 28, including:
6:53 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Depot Street, service call.
9:03 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
9:52 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Broad Brook Road, ATV crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
10:59 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Hillcrest Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:04 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1116 Route 119, minor fuel spill.
1:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
4:06 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 45 Terrian Way, fire alarm.
7:00 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 841 Manning Hill Road, odor investigation.
7:15 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 311 Flat Roof Mill Road, service call.