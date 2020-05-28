Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for the following local medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, May 27, including:
4:46 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 53 Old Pound Road, fire alarm.
12:20 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 105 Elm Hill Road, fire alarm.
2:33 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 40 Bellview Drive, propane-related call, nothing found.
4:37 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Center Street, vehicle crash, two people transported to hospital, police not immediately available for further details.
4:37 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 4 Common Road, small porch fire, quickly knocked down.
7:29 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., fire alarm.