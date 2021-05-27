In addition to numerous tree/wires/transformer calls, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, May 26, including the following:
7:39 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peterborough Street, motor vehicle crash, three people taken to Monadnock Community Hospital, no further information available.
9:15 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 305 Union St., fire alarm.
11:19 a.m., Surry Fire Department to 88 Farm Road, brush/smoke investigation.
12:23 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 6 Parker St., fire alarm.
1:55 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 22 Green Road, minor fuel spill, with about a gallon of gasoline leaking from a motorcycle.
2:23 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Holbrook Avenue, odor investigation.
2:25 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 264 Valley Road, service call.
2:49 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, motor vehicle crash, two people taken to Cheshire Medical Center with minor injuries.
3:10 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Halls Crossing Road motor vehicle crash, two people taken to the hospital, no further information available.
3:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., brush/smoke investigation.
6:13 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 971 Forest Road, fire alarm.
6:23 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Chesterfield Road, motor vehicle crash, no reported injuries.
6:30 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 59 Westview Drive, carbon monoxide call.
6:31 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 496 Whitcomb Road, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital, no further information available.
6:49 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 87 Main St., fire alarm.
7:38 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 988 Main St., fire alarm.
7:46 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Verney Drive, fire alarm.