Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, May 25, including the following:
6:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Forge St., vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
7:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 39 Colony Court, service call.
7:20 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peterborough Street, vehicle crash, car into the building, medical transport. Further details were not available.
8:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 68 Gilsum St., fire alarm.
9:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Arch St., fire alarm.
1:26 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Forest Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:29 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 45 Butler Avenue, fire alarm.
1:35 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Pontiac Drive, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:09 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:10 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Denman Thompson Highway, reported fuel spill, small oil spill.
3:47 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 188 Jaffrey Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:05 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Lord Brook Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:08 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 119 Old New Ipswich Road, dumpster fire.