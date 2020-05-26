Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for the following local medical aid and fire calls on Friday-Monday, May 22-25:

Friday

10:34 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Nutting Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

12:40 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, motorcycle vs. deer, one medical transport.

5:05 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 116 Sullivan Center St., assist other agency.

8:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 East Diane Drive, brush/smoke investigation.

9:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Harrison St., brush/smoke investigation.

9:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 122 Roxbury St., fire alarm.

9:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 640 Court St., brush/smoke investigation.

10:04 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to High Street, car vs. pole, one medical transport, minor injuries.

Saturday

6:06 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 792 Route 12, vehicle crash, two medical transports.

1:42 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Sandhill Road, brush/smoke investigation.

1:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Mechanic St., fire alarm.

2:49 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 48 Cornwell Road, brush/smoke investigation.

4:36 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

5:57 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Witt Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.

8:13 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 28 Front St., brush/smoke investigation.

8:50 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 170 Old Dublin Road, brush/smoke investigation.

8:55 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Mountain View Road, brush/smoke investigation.

9:41 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 97 Warwick Road, mutual aid.

10:27 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 50 Elliot St., structure fire.

10:51 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Brown Street, brush/smoke investigation.

Sunday

7:37 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 70 US Route 202, tire fire.

10:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Ash Brook Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

11:20 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney St., fire alarm.

11:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Optical Avenue, vehicle crash, one medical transport.

12:08 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 37 Mountain Road, structure fire.

12:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Wright St., tree/wires/transformer call.

12:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Sullivan Center Road, brush/smoke investigation.

2:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

2:45 p.m. Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 108 N.H. Route 109 W, non-permitted burn.

4:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 143 Base Hill Road, non-permitted burn.

4:33 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 33 Main St., fire alarm.

5:08 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 108 Gateway Drive, fire alarm.

5:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Main St., service call.

5:46 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 8 Old Hancock Road, brush/smoke investigation.

6:30 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 132 Old Homestead Highway, brush/smoke investigation.

7:45 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 70 Contoocook Lane, odor investigation.

7:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 147 Gilsum St., brush/smoke investigation.

8:13 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Boggy Meadow Lane, water rescue.

8:39 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 38 Ashuelot Main St., brush/smoke investigation.

8:47 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 12 Central Square, fire alarm.

Monday

10:37 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to Forest Road, appliance fire.

12:03 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Grove Street, fire alarm.

12:45 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to High Street, fire alarm.

1:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Water Street, fire alarm.

1:39 p.m., Roxbury Fire Department to Davis Road, tree/wires/transformer.

4:57 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Sprague Road, wilderness/tech rescue, lost hiker, crew on utility vehicle made contact with three people at 5:28 p.m. and brought them out of the woods.

6:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, fire alarm.

11:32 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Burke Road, brush/smoke investigation, person burning leaves.

 