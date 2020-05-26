Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for the following local medical aid and fire calls on Friday-Monday, May 22-25:
Friday
10:34 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Nutting Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:40 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, motorcycle vs. deer, one medical transport.
5:05 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 116 Sullivan Center St., assist other agency.
8:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 East Diane Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
9:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Harrison St., brush/smoke investigation.
9:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 122 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
9:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 640 Court St., brush/smoke investigation.
10:04 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to High Street, car vs. pole, one medical transport, minor injuries.
Saturday
6:06 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 792 Route 12, vehicle crash, two medical transports.
1:42 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Sandhill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Mechanic St., fire alarm.
2:49 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 48 Cornwell Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:36 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
5:57 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Witt Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:13 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 28 Front St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:50 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 170 Old Dublin Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:55 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Mountain View Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:41 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 97 Warwick Road, mutual aid.
10:27 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 50 Elliot St., structure fire.
10:51 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Brown Street, brush/smoke investigation.
Sunday
7:37 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 70 US Route 202, tire fire.
10:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Ash Brook Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:20 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney St., fire alarm.
11:55 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Optical Avenue, vehicle crash, one medical transport.
12:08 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 37 Mountain Road, structure fire.
12:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Wright St., tree/wires/transformer call.
12:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Sullivan Center Road, brush/smoke investigation.
2:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
2:45 p.m. Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 108 N.H. Route 109 W, non-permitted burn.
4:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 143 Base Hill Road, non-permitted burn.
4:33 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 33 Main St., fire alarm.
5:08 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 108 Gateway Drive, fire alarm.
5:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Main St., service call.
5:46 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 8 Old Hancock Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:30 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 132 Old Homestead Highway, brush/smoke investigation.
7:45 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 70 Contoocook Lane, odor investigation.
7:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 147 Gilsum St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:13 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Boggy Meadow Lane, water rescue.
8:39 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 38 Ashuelot Main St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:47 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 12 Central Square, fire alarm.
Monday
10:37 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to Forest Road, appliance fire.
12:03 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Grove Street, fire alarm.
12:45 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to High Street, fire alarm.
1:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Water Street, fire alarm.
1:39 p.m., Roxbury Fire Department to Davis Road, tree/wires/transformer.
4:57 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Sprague Road, wilderness/tech rescue, lost hiker, crew on utility vehicle made contact with three people at 5:28 p.m. and brought them out of the woods.
6:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, fire alarm.
11:32 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Burke Road, brush/smoke investigation, person burning leaves.