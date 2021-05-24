Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, May 21-23, including the following:
Friday
1:21 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 278 Main St., fire alarm.
5:40 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 35 Pine St., service call.
8:16 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Verney Drive, fire alarm.
1:03 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 19 Main St., fire alarm.
4:33 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 47 Terrian Way, fire alarm.
4:43 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 328 Troy Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 156 Martell Court, report of the odor of propane in the area.
7:34 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Verney Drive, fire alarm.
9:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Prospect St., fire alarm.
9:48 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 765 Main St., brush/smoke investigation.
10:46 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Verney Drive, fire alarm.
Saturday
12:06 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 1 Railroad St., fire alarm.
1:11 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to NH Route 119, tire fire.
1:50 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 200 Plain Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:29 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 59 Valley Park Drive, fire alarm.
1:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 317 Winchester St., service call.
3:36 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Dublin Road, vehicle crash, two people transported for medical treatment, no further information available.
4:58 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to 631 NH Route 123, brush/smoke investigation.
5:05 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, two people transported for medical treatment, no further information available.
7:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 90 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
8:08 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 255 Pine Cliff Road, fire alarm.
8:50 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 78 Old Greenfield Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:22 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 81 Russell Station Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:27 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
10:59 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 727 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
Sunday
5:02 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Webb Depot Road, vehicle crash, one person transported for medical treatment, no further information available.
9:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 184 Route 12, brush/smoke investigation.
10:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
10:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, service call.
12:14 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 20 Square, fire alarm.
12:54 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 99 Central St., mutual aid call.
1:02 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 988 Main St., fire alarm.
2:53 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Antrim Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
3:32 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Halfway House Road, wilderness/tech rescue.
5:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Grove St., fire alarm.
5:39 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 91 Old Richmond Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:20 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Valley Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Carpenter St., fire alarm.
8:43 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 552 NH Route 12 South, brush/smoke investigation.