Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for the following local medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday and Thursday, May 20-21:
Wednesday
6:05 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to River Road, fire alarm.
1:34 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Northfield Road, vehicle fire.
1:40 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Northfield Road, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport for person to be evaluated at the hospital.
6:26 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Charcoal Road, structure fire, on the outside of a house.
7:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Summit Road, fire alarm.
8:58 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Route 10, brush/smoke investigation, nothing found.
9:33 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Hampshire Road, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport of person with non-life-threatening injuries.
10:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Elliot Street, odor investigation.
10:41 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Bowkerville Road, motor vehicle crash, no person found around the vehicle.
Thursday
12:53 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 246 Tower Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:43 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Whitcomb Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:24 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Stearns Court, odor investigation.
3:26 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 36 Wheelers Cove Road, propane tank leaking.
7:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 469 Washington St., brush/smoke investigation.
7:48 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Central Square, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:51 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 709 Route 12, brush/smoke investigation.
8:30 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 103 Bowkerville Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:49 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 540 Jaffrey Road, brush/smoke investigation.