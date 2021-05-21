Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, May 20, including the following:
1:39 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 330 Jaffrey Road, motorcycle crash versus a deer, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.
8:35 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 High St., brush/smoke investigation.
11:24 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 510 Route 202, odor investigation.
12:06 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 116 Main St., fire alarm.
1:17 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 49 Old Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
3:07 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 480 Chesham Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Railroad St., fire alarm.
4:28 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 39 Grove St., small fire contained to a dishwasher, no reported injuries.
5:17 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, outdoor fire contained to a dumpster.
5:57 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 3 River St., service call.
6:09 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 21 Preston St., mutual aid.
6:32 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 822 Gilsum Mine Road, fire alarm.
6:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 91 Appian Way, reported outdoor fire that turned out to be steam coming from a vent at Keene State College.
10:01 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 233 River St., brush/smoke investigation.