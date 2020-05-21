Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for the following local medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, May 20:
6:05 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to River Road, fire alarm.
1:34 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Northfield Road, vehicle fire.
1:40 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Northfield Road, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport for person to be checked out at the hospital.
6:26 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Charcoal Road, structure fire, on the outside of a house.
7:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Summit Road, fire alarm.
8:58 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Route 10, brush/smoke investigation, nothing found.
9:33 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Hampshire Road, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport of person with non-life-threatening injuries.
10:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Elliot Street, odor investigation.
10:41 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Bowkerville Road, motor vehicle crash, no person found around the vehicle.