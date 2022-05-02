Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, April 29 to May 1, including:
Friday
12:25 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:47 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, reported vehicle crash, nothing found.
3:07 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Manning Hill Road, reported vehicle crash, nothing found.
7:23 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 20 Henry St., fire alarm.
7:47 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 62 River St., vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:25 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 40 Plowshare Lane, fire alarm.
9:39 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 637 N.H. Route 12 South, brush/smoke investigation.
9:51 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 36 Ponderosa Park, mutual aid.
10:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 106 Hastings Ave., tree/wires/transformer call.
10:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Hastings Ave., service call.
11:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 58 Hastings Ave., service call.
12:13 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
12:34 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 279 Cobb Hill Road, reported gas leak in a building.
3:54 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 11 Eden Trail, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:10 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Main St., fire alarm.
8:31 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 44 Piper Lane, minor fire contained to a chimney, no reported injuries.
8:37 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. One person taken to Cheshire Medical Center. No additional information immediately available.
Saturday
1:57 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 362 Union St., fire alarm.
3:48 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Zephyr Lake Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
4:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Washington St., service call.
7:09 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, report of a disabled vehicle leaking fuel.
9:05 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 120 Wilton Road, service call.
9:38 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
10:09 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to River Street, vehicle crash, four vehicles involved, no medical transports.
2:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 197 Water St., fire alarm.
3:03 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Troy Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
3:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 Ivy Drive, assist another agency.
5:02 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 204 Goddard Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:11 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Main St., fire alarm.
6:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 311 Main St., service call.
8:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Roxbury St., service call.
8:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 354 Winchester St., brush/smoke investigation.
10:33 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 74 Manning Hill Road, reported unknown fire, found to be a permitted burn.
Sunday
10:40 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 45 Middle Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:59 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 67 Pine Eden Road, brush/smoke investigation.
12:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 441 West St., fire alarm.
1:33 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 765 Charlestown Road, brush/smoke investigation.
2:37 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 314 Squantum Road, service call.
3:07 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Route 12, motorcycle crash, one person taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries.
5:22 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 48 Lakewood Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
5:36 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
7:21 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 13 Arlen Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
8:10 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 51 Bigelow Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.