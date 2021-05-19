Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, May 18, including the following:
4:27 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Arch St., fire alarm.
7:58 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 297 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
11:59 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 752 U.S. Route 202, fire alarm.
1:33 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 280 Bennington Road, unfounded report of a motor vehicle crash.
2:22 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to McCoy Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 317 Winchester St., motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:03 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Verney Drive, fire alarm.
6:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 149 Emerald St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:39 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 883 N.H. Route 12 South, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.