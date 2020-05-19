Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for the following local medical aid and fire calls on Monday, May 18:
8:45 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Mccoy Road, fire investigation.
9 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Crotched Mountain Road, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further information available.
10:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:13 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to Crane Brooke Road, tree/wires/transformer.
10:25 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to High Street, structure fire, heavy smoke condition in the basement.
11:12 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Richmond Road, wilderness/tech rescue.
11:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further information available.