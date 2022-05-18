Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, May 17, including:

6:35 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

10:24 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Richmond Road, vehicle crash involving one vehicle and a person on a lawnmower. Person on lawnmower was taken to a hospital for injuries. No additional information immediately available.

11:24 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 188 Old Hinsdale Road, tree/wires/transformer.

12:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

12:49 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Route 10, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

1:16 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 265 Dodge Farm Road, tree/wires/transformer.

1:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Giffin St., municipal fire system.

1:37 p.m., Bellows Fall Fire Department to 61 Square, fire alarm.

2:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Nims Road, tree/wires/transformer.

2:29 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 129 West Shore Road, tree/wires/transformer.

3:06 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to N.H. Route 123, tree/wires/transformer.

3:33 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 613 Plain Road, tree/wires/transformer.

3:39 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Old Spofford Road, tree/wires/transformer.

4:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 Pearl St., odor investigation.

4:57 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Forest Road, vehicle crash. Single vehicle into a pole, one person taken to the hospital. No additional information immediately available.

5:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Dartmouth Street, brush/smoke investigation.

7:08 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 823 Route 63, brush/smoke investigation.

7:09 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Mountain Road, wilderness/tech rescue. A lost hiker was found about an hour after first responders were called out. The hiker was mostly fine but a little dehydrated, according to Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny. He was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital to be further evaluated, Zavorotny said.