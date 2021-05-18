Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, May 17, including:
12:18 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 56 Wellington Drive, fire alarm.
5:55 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, one person taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. No further information available.
12:39 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 297 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
2:17 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
3:12 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Rockingham St., vehicle crash, three juveniles taken to Springfield (Vt.) Hospital as a precaution. None had serious injuries.
5:37 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 190 Burt Hill Road, fire alarm.
7:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 342 Hurricane Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:38 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:58 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 1 Mill St., brush/smoke investigation.