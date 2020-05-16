Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for the following local medical aid and fire calls on Friday-Sunday, May 15-17, including the following:
Friday
1:13 and 1:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Gemini Drive, fire alarm.
7:19 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 39 Mill Road, structure fire, no injuries.
8:26 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 196 Main St., service call.
11:53 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Grove Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:33 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to High Street, vehicle crash, one medical transport for minor injuries.
3:53 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 71 Main St., odor investigation.
4:52 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Drag Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:06 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 89 Bowkerville Road, odor investigation.
5:09 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash, one medical transport.
5:39 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 45 Rockingham St., odor investigation.
7:43 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 52 Warwick Road, odor investigation.
7:47 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 770 Keene Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport.
7:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Arch St., fire alarm.
Saturday
12:02 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 22 Main St., structure fire.
12:20 a.m., Guilford Fire Department to 881 Weatherhead Hollow Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:45 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 200 Old Homestead Highway, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:42 a.m. Winchester Fire Department to 450 Old Spofford Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:04 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Loveren Mill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:26 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 119 Warwick Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Arch St., fire alarm.
1:17 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 104 Main St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 410 West St., tree/wires/transformer call.
4:43 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 165 Wilton Road, fire alarm.
5:03 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 169 Poole Road, wilderness/tech rescue.
6:24 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 524 Old Chesham Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Willow St., service call.
6:57 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 20 Hampshire Court, investigating possible explosions.
Sunday
1:22 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 64 Union St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:30 a.m., Surry Fire Department to 208 Farm Road, fire alarm.
12:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 435 Winchester St., fire alarm.
1 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 80 Airport Road, fire alarm.
2:44 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, fire alarm.
3:07 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 133 Fox Run Road, fire alarm.
7:27 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 4 Athol Road, mutual aid.
8:28 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 126 Keene Road, service call.
10:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 35 Wheelock St., brush/smoke investigation.