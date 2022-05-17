We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
In addition to nearly 20 calls for trees and wires downed during a thunderstorm, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, May 16, including:
6:21 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 238 Base Hill Road, appliance call.
7:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Woodburn Street, service call.
10:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 41 Butler Court, fire alarm.
11:02 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
12:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 4 Vernon St., fire alarm.
12:31 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 48 Highland Avenue, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:46 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 300 Rivermead Road, fire alarm.
1:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 460 West St., municipal fire system call.
6:40 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Elm Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:47 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 1 Main St., mutual aid call.
9:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 199 Main St., service call.