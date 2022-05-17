In addition to nearly 20 calls for trees and wires downed during a thunderstorm, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, May 16, including:

6:21 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 238 Base Hill Road, appliance call.

7:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Woodburn Street, service call.

10:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 41 Butler Court, fire alarm.

11:02 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

12:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

12:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 4 Vernon St., fire alarm.

12:31 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 48 Highland Avenue, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

12:46 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 300 Rivermead Road, fire alarm.

1:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 460 West St., municipal fire system call.

6:40 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Elm Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

6:47 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 1 Main St., mutual aid call.

9:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 199 Main St., service call.

 