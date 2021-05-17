Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, May 14-16, including the following:
Friday
12:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Washington St., fire alarm.
7:39 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 10 Main St., structure fire, smoke in building, no injuries.
9:04 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 19 Wilton Road, fire alarm.
9:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Swanzey Factory Road, odor investigation.
10:24 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 28 Main St., reported structure fire, food left on the stove, no injuries.
10:24 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 190 Old Jaffrey Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:46 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Prospect St., tree/wires/transformer call.
12:47 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 286 Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:54 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 131 Price Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
Saturday
3:21 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 21 Gillespie Way, fire alarm.
11:05 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to 370 Holden Hill Road, minor porch fire, no injuries.
11:09 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 374 Union St., service call.
12:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, service call.
12:38 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 50 Converseville Road, vehicle crash, one person transported via helicopter for a non-life-threatening leg injury.
12:42 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 12 Bridgham Hill Road S, brush/smoke investigation.
1:52 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 61 Gilmore Pond Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Wyman Way, service call.
5:26 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to River Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:24 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 602 Cold River Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:32 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 10 Goodnow St., fire alarm.
7:02 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 122 Forest Road, fire alarm.
9:59 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 67 West St., fire alarm.
Sunday
11:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, fire alarm.
12:45 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 14 Old Keene Road, fire alarm.
1:15 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Hinsdale Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:06 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Partridge Brook Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:29 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 144 Hunt Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:47 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 18 Maple Road, fire alarm.
9:46 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Cheshire Turnpike, brush/smoke investigation.