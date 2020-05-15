Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for the following local medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, May 14:
7:53 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 14 Franklin Mountain Road, fire alarm.
7:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 817 Court St., fire alarm.
8:35 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 593 Whitcomb Road, odor investigation.
9:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Concord Road, fire alarm.
10:36 a.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 44 Sunset Lake Road, mutual aid call.
12:56 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 100 Old Leonard Farm Road, odor investigation.
2:03 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 833 Route 12, brush/smoke investigation.
4:12 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, fuel spill.
6:06 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 102 Jaffrey Road, assist other agency.
7:41 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Barker Street, brush/smoke investigation.
8:06 p.m., New Ipswich Fire Department to 121 Main St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:07 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to McKinley Circle, brush/smoke investigation.