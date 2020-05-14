Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for the following local medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, May 13, including:
10:10 a.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:01 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Swanzey Lake Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:05 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Village Drive, appliance fire.
3:14 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Canal Street, brush/smoke investigation, illegal burn.
6:20 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Grove Street, fire alarm.
9:14 p.m. Troy Fire Department to Mill Street, brush/smoke investigation, illegal burn.