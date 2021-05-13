Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, May 12, including the following:
6:17 a.m. and 3:56 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
6:40 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to Route 123, vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
11:01 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Main St., vehicle fire, no injuries reported.
3:04 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 47 Doody Drive, fire alarm.
3:45 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 184 Hancock Road, service call.
4:50 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:23 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 280 Old Westport Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 193 Elm St., brush/smoke investigation.
