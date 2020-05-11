Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for the following local medical aid and fire calls over the weekend, May 8-10:
Friday
12 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to U.S. Route 202, tire fire.
11:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:53 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 26 Evergreen Hill Road, odor investigation.
12:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 268 West St., fire alarm.
1:47 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Prospect Street, water rescue.
1:57 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 439 West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:16 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 245 Rockingham St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 220 Northfield Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:11 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 80 Pine St., fire alarm.
11:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, assist other agency.
Saturday
2:27 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 45 Rockingham St., service call.
9:09 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1742 Route 119, carbon monoxide call.
10:28 a.m., Guilford Fire Department to Carpenter Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:30 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Pierce Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Blossom St., tree/wires/transformer call.
5:50 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 127 Prescott Hill Road, fire alarm.
6:23 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Surry Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:24 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Concord Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Avon St., fire alarm.
9:48 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 12 Rolling Hills Drive, fire alarm.
Sunday
7:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Windsor Court, service call.
8:35 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 25 Henry St., appliance fire.
9:18 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 3 School St., fire alarm.
1:04 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 83 Oxbow Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:42 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 40 Winchester Road, structure fire.
4:21 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 39 Lounsbury Lane, structure fire.
4:32 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 60 Hackler Drive, appliance fire.
5:29 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
7:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Prospect St., tree/wires/transformer call.
11:32 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.