Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for the following local medical aid and fire calls over the weekend, May 8-10:

Friday

12 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to U.S. Route 202, tire fire.

11:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

11:53 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 26 Evergreen Hill Road, odor investigation.

12:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 268 West St., fire alarm.

1:47 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Prospect Street, water rescue.

1:57 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 439 West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

6:16 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 245 Rockingham St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.

8 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 220 Northfield Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

8:11 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 80 Pine St., fire alarm.

11:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, assist other agency.

Saturday

2:27 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 45 Rockingham St., service call.

9:09 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1742 Route 119, carbon monoxide call.

10:28 a.m., Guilford Fire Department to Carpenter Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

10:30 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Pierce Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

10:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Blossom St., tree/wires/transformer call.

5:50 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 127 Prescott Hill Road, fire alarm.

6:23 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Surry Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

7:24 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Concord Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

7:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Avon St., fire alarm.

9:48 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 12 Rolling Hills Drive, fire alarm.

Sunday

7:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Windsor Court, service call.

8:35 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 25 Henry St., appliance fire.

9:18 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 3 School St., fire alarm.

1:04 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 83 Oxbow Road, brush/smoke investigation.

1:42 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 40 Winchester Road, structure fire.

4:21 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 39 Lounsbury Lane, structure fire.

4:32 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 60 Hackler Drive, appliance fire.

5:29 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

7:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Prospect St., tree/wires/transformer call.

11:32 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

