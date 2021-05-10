Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, May 7-9, including the following:

Friday

7:57 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 61 Sugar Hill Road, carbon monoxide call.

9:20 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 9 Surry Park, oven fire, no injuries or further damage.

1:46 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to 279 Bowlder Road, brush/smoke investigation.

4:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 Court St., fire alarm.

7:45 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 45 Rockingham St., service call.

Saturday

3:01 a.m. Rindge Fire Department to 369 Mountain Road, outside fire.

3:05 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

7:17 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 28 Owens Drive, fire alarm.

8:46 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1163 Forest Road, horse stuck in the mud.

9:50 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 951 Old Westport Road, fire alarm.

12:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Pheasant Hill Road, fire alarm.

1:26 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Hampshire Road, service call.

6:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 794 Court St., fire alarm.

9:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, service call.

10:24 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 230 Fitzgerald Road, illegal burn.

Sunday

12 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 12 Kinsman Road, carbon monoxide call.

12:38 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, hazmat call, minor oil spill.

3:50 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 83 Kings Highway, wilderness/tech rescue, lost hiker.

8:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 150 Marlboro St., carbon monoxide call.